Plattsburgh — For the hard work on the court, these athletes earned Champlain Valley Athletic Conference All-Star honors.
Peru was represented by both the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards with Rachel Madore and Alyssa Bartholomew winning them, respectively.
NACS coach Elizabeth Brown was named Coach of the Year.
The first team was represented by a wide range of schools.
Katie Finn and Maddy Robinson received the nod for Peru, while Plattsburgh’s Sadie Walker and Natalie Battinelli were named to the team.
Saranac Lake’s Anica Null, Lake Placid’s Julia Crawford, NAC’s Mackenzie Lawrence and Beekmantown’s Ella Repas filled out the final four spots.
For the Second Team, Plattsburgh again had two players named with Isabel Detulleo and Lilly Duquette. Saranac Lake’s Azra Michael, Beekmantown’s Charlize Daniels, NAC’s Kate LaPoint and Lake Placid’s Nadia Phillip all received nods being the second member from their school represented. Saranac’s Hailey Schiraldi and AuSable Valley’s Raven Sessoms filled out the roster.
Honorable mentions for All-Stars were: Piper Dubuque of AuSable, Kayla Castine of Beekmantown, Norah Galvin of Lake Placid, Chloe Defayette of NAC, NCCS’ Emma Goodrow, Saranac’s Margie Raftree and Saranac Lake’s Malea White.
