The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference recently announced the picks for the 2022 softball All-Stars for both Division I and II.
No MVP was named, but Rhylee Poupore of Northern Adirondack was named Outstanding Pitcher while Plattsburgh High’s Alyssa Hemingway was recognized as the Outstanding Player.
Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge was named Coach of the Year, while Northeastern Clinton received the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
Division I
Hemingway was joined by teammate Amanda Vaughn to represent the Hornets, while Brenna Mulvaney was recognized for Beekmantown. Northeastern Clinton’s Brooke Basmajian and Desiree Dubois were both named as well as Isabella Sypek and Rachel Madore of Peru. For Saranac, Tori Wells and Aislyn Liberty made the list.
Honorable mentions include Beekmantown’s Kiera Regan, Northeastern Clinton’s Bailee Lafountain, Peru’s Gabby Cunningham, Plattsburgh’s Lauren Baker and Saranac’s Hailee Liberty.
Division II
Poupore was joined by fellow Bobcats Abby Peryea and Hallie Gilmore. AuSable Valley’s Shea Durgan and Moriah’s Paige Towns were recognized. Saranac Lake had Karlie Goetz and Kylee Meyer named as Ticonderoga’s Cassidy Mattison and Adysen Moore were too.
Honorable mentions for Division II were AuSable Valley’s Kaydence Hoehn, Moriah’s Erica Anderson, NAC’s Mackenna LaBarge, Saranac Lake’s Tailor Whitson and Ti’s Andrea Paige.
The All-CVAC team consisted of Basmajian, Dubois, Madore, Hemingway, Vaughn, Wells, Poupore, Peryea and Mattison.
