The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference recently announced the All-Stars for the 2022 Outdoor Track and Field season.
The winners of each respective event at the state qualifiers were then awarded the All-Star spot for that event.
—
For the pentathlon, Marissa LeDuc of Saranac and Thomas Gilbo of Northeastern Clinton were the All-Star selections.
In the 4x800m relay, the boys of Seton Catholic, Ashton Guay, Max Grafstein, Aiden Pearl and Sam DeJordy, won, while the girls of NCCS, Alex Cone, Audrey Langlois, Maddie Arno and Elizabeth Prairie took the top spot.
Prairie also won the 800 run and DeJordy took the steeplechase.
In the 100m hurdles, Lilly Swyers of Peru won while Alex Jock of Beekmantown won the 110m hurdles. Swyers was also the winner of the triple jump and Jock was a part of the winning 4x100m and 4x400m relay groups for the Eagles and
In the 100m dash, Plattsburgh High’s Haley LaDue and Owen Mulligan came out on top.
In the 1500m run, the Chiefs’ Sienna Boulds won. Saranac Lake’s Sam Ash got the 1600m run and 3200m run All-Star spots.
Jock was joined by Gabriel Reams, Nolan Latinville and Elijah Magiera in the 4x100m relay and Carter Ducatte, Branden Van Alphen and Connor Goodwin in the 4x400m relay. Goodwin also won in the 800 run.
For the girls, Saranac’s team of Emilee Pecore, Paige Ubl, Zoe Rainville and Olivia Davis emerged victorious.
Abby Pearl of Seton Catholic won the 400m dash, while Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Aiden Lobdell won on the boys side.
Lobdell also was the 200m dash All-Star, joined by teammate Julianne Riemermsa on the girls’ side.
In the 400m hurdles, Harrison Matthews of Peru and Alexa Turner of NCCS grabbed the wins.
Laura Denial won the 3000m run for the Chiefs as Ophelia Breen of Peru took the steeplechase on the girls’ side.
In the girls’ 4x400 relay, Breen, joined by Mackenzie Arnold, Ella and Maggie Garrow, took the All-Star spots for the Nighthawks.
The Hornets’ Ethan Mulholland was the All-Star for the long jump and the triple jump, while Saranac’s Maddy Wynnick got the long jump spot for the girls.
For the high jump, Grace Damiani of Saranac and Josh Burgin of Beekmantown won, while in the discus event, Siri Sorenson of Plattsburgh High and Branden Ashley of Saranac shined.
Ticonderoga’s Lizzie Rich grabbed the Sentinels’ lone All-Star spot with a win in the shot put, joined by Saranac Lake’s Mitchell Ellsworth.
