The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has announced the selections for the 2022 spring season All-Stars
For No. 1 Singles, Saranac's Sydney Myers was recognized on the First Team and Luci Brown of Beekmantown was named to the Second Team.
In the No. 2 spot, for the First Team, Jacklin Mitchell of Peru was named and for the Second Team, Plattsburgh High's Olivia Nowosielski was chosen.
Remi Beauharnois of Peru and Rebecah Courson of Plattsburgh High were named Co-First Team No. 3 singles All-Stars.
On the doubles' side, Beekmantown's Dillon Bronson and Sophia Miller were the First Team No. 1 Doubles and teammates April Secore and Olivia Hagadorn were the No. 2 Doubles selection.
The Hornets filled up the Second Team selections, with Olivia Gottschall and Kristie Cantwell named the No. 1 Doubles All-Stars as Bailey Hewson and Guiseppina Gallicchio took the No. 2 Doubles spot.
