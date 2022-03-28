2022 CVAC Cheerleading All-Stars

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has announced the All-Star team for cheerleading for the 2021-22 season.
For all-around, Moriah’s Amelia Kazlo and Addy Nephew were named, while Northern Adirondack’s Jillian Guerin, Peru’s MacKenzie McCauslin and Saranac’s Carlie McCoy were also recognized.
Northeastern Clinton’s Kahla Bedard and Halie Sweeney were named for back position, while Beekmantown’s Austin Abare, Plattsburgh’s Tabitha Batu-Tiako, Moriah’s Sydney Glebus, Northern Adirondack’s Majesta Nephew and Saranac’s Emma Pelerin were recognized as well.
Beekmantown’s Rachel Finley was named for base and back, while Makayla Brown’s work on base, as a flyer and in jumps was recognized. Saranac had two cheerleaders, Tayler Bezio and Maddy Burns named for the base position. Moriah’s Maddalena Gallo, Peru’s Courtney Joiner and NAC’s Emma Spoor were also recognized in base.
For flyers, the Cougars were represented by Andrea Depo, the Hornets had Marissa Guerard, while the Eagles’ Kaitlynn LaPorte and Bobcats’ Ashlyn Seguin were also named.
In tumbling, Plattsburgh High’s Sierra Maggy and Madeline Maggy were named. The Nighthawks’ Keelyn Hornby and the Vikings’ Olivia Mero were also recognized.
Northeastern Clinton’s Grace Seymour, Saranac’s Shawna Manor, Peru’s Emily Stetson and Plattsburgh’s Tasharia Truesdale were all named to the All-Star team for jumps.