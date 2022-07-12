The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference announced their selections to the 2022 All-Star team for boys’ tennis.
Plattsburgh High’s athletes made up the singles First Team, with Sebastien Bonnabesse and Andrew and Nick Bula taking the No. 1, 2, and 3 spots.
On the Second Team, Lake Placid was represented by Sonja Toishi in the No. 1 singles and Tristan Spotts in the No. 2 slot. Haven Dragoon of Northeastern Clinton was awarded the No. 3 singles selection.
For doubles, the Cougars took the entire First Team this time. The No. 1 doubles went to Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois, while the No. 2 was given to Marcus Bedard and Blake Chevalier.
For the Second Team, the Blue Bombers’ brother duo of Nash and Harrison Carlisto took the No. 1 doubles as the Hornets’ were represented by John Cantwell and Bransen Fitzwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.