Section VII’s Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has announced the All-Star selections for the 2022 baseball season.
Plattsburgh High’s Carter King was named the MVP while retiring coach Randy Douglas of AuSable Valley was honored with the Coach of the Year award. Northeastern Clinton received the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
Division I
The Hornets also added four more athletes to the All-Star team for Division I, Bostyn Duquette, Trenton Griffiths, Warren Miller and Brayden Trombley.
Beekmantown had five members named, Andrew VanNatten, Alix Perras, Zach LaPier, Steve Bronson and Anthony Marion. Sectional champs Peru added three players, Ryan Maggy, Zach O’Connell and Landen Duprey.
Northeastern Clinton added Tyler Guay and Gabe Surprenant while Saranac’s Zach VanValkenburg was named as well.
Division II
Ticonderoga had the most players named with five, Nate Trudeau, Gavin Tucker, Garrett Drinkwine, Tommy Montalbano and Owen Stonitsch.
AuSable Valley’s Zach Bola, Austin Mattila, Scott LaMountain and Nate Doner were recognized as well as Cedar Rivers, Kaden Darrah and Ben Clark of Saranac Lake.
Moriah was represented by Declan Valentine and Kaydin Sargent while Northern Adirondack’s Austin Lambert was chosen for the team.
The All-CVAC team included Maggy, Duquette, Marion, Bronson, O’Connell, VanNatten, LaMountain, Rivers, Duprey, Trombley, Griffiths, Miller, Drinkwine and Perras.
For Honorable Mentions, the Patriots’ Zander McCabe, the Eagles’ Robert Tetreault, the Vikings’ Joe Pelkey, the Bobcats’ Matt Boulrice, the Cougars’ James Wells Jr., the Nighthawks’ Wyatt Premore, the Hornets’ Collin Golden, the Chiefs’ Adrian Barnes, the Red Storm’s Brady Roberts and the Sentinels’ Nathan LaCourse were all recognized.
