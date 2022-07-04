MORRISONVILLE — Five former Clinton County American Legion baseball standouts, Scott Baker, Peter Ewald, Todd LaValley, Chris Pageau and Warren Horner, as well as, program supporters John Burke and Ron Poland, have been selected for induction into the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame later this summer.
—
Baker was a member of the Post 20 team in 1981 and a former standout at Saranac Central School. He was also a key pitcher on the Hudson Valley Community College team that reached the 1982 World Series. At HVCC, he went 5-2 with five saves.
Ewald was a player on the Post 20 team from 1981-83 as well as being a standout from Peru those years. In 1983, he stole 25 bases without being thrown out and helped to lead his Peru team to the Section VII Class B titles in 1982 and 1983. He was also a standout football player for Peru, from 1980-82. At Syracuse, he was a four-year letter winner from 1983-86 and a team captain in 1986. In 1987, he signed with the Buffalo Bills.
LaValley, a two-season member of Post 20, was a former standout at Mount Assumption and guided the school to Section VII Class B titles in 1986 and 1987. He also played at LeMoyne College from 1989-1992 and led the nation in ERA with a 0.98 in 1991. In 1992, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played three seasons in the minor leagues.
Pageau was also a member of Post 20, from 1988-1990 and helped the team to capture the District IV titles in 1989 and 1990. As a standout at Northern Adirondack, he helped the team capture the Class C championships in 1988, 89 and 90 and well as leading them to a NYSPHSAA Class C final game in 1989. He played at both Schenectady Community College and South Carolina-Aiken in the early 90’s. In 1991, he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.
Horner, of Post 20, played for three seasons, 1988, 89 and 91 and helped the team capture a District IV title in 89. At Plattsburgh High, Horner helped the team win a Class B State Championship in 1989. He played four seasons at St. Rose College, 1991-94 and signed with the Portsmouth Explorers in the Frontier League in 94. That season, he was an All-Star, hitting .332 with 42 RBIs.
Along with the former players, Burke and Poland, both supporters of Clinton County Mariners baseball were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Burke is the current business manager of West Plattsburgh American Legion Post 1619 and Poland is the former Commander of Post 1619.
The ceremony will be held at the West Plattsburgh American Legion during the last week of July. Follow the Clinton County Mariners on Facebook or visit www.leaguelineup.com/ccmariners for more information.
