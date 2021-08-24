2021 CVAC Spring All-Academic Team

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has announced its All-Academic team for the 2021 spring season.

Team Members

AuSable Valley- Isabela Perez, Josh Eaton

Beekmantown- Abby Scott, Cade Berry

Lake Placid- Karis Hudson, Jack Lawrence

Moriah- Sage Baker, Maddox Blaise

Northern Adirondack- Emily VanValkenburg, Nolan Knight

Northeastern Clinton- Emma Fredette, Noah Gonyo

Peru- Mikaela Raymond, Austin Davis

Plattsburgh High- Annemarie Geiger, Nicholas Flora

Saranac- Cheyenne Knelly, Andrew Woodruff

Saranac Lake- Georgia Bickford, Simon Thill

Seton Catholic- Savannah DeJordy

Ticonderoga- Anna Whitman, Benjamin Swajger

