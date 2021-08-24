2021 CVAC Spring All-Academic Team

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has announced its All-Academic team for the 2021 spring season.
—
Team Members
AuSable Valley- Isabela Perez, Josh Eaton
Beekmantown- Abby Scott, Cade Berry
Lake Placid- Karis Hudson, Jack Lawrence
Moriah- Sage Baker, Maddox Blaise
Northern Adirondack- Emily VanValkenburg, Nolan Knight
Northeastern Clinton- Emma Fredette, Noah Gonyo
Peru- Mikaela Raymond, Austin Davis
Plattsburgh High- Annemarie Geiger, Nicholas Flora
Saranac- Cheyenne Knelly, Andrew Woodruff
Saranac Lake- Georgia Bickford, Simon Thill
Seton Catholic- Savannah DeJordy
Ticonderoga- Anna Whitman, Benjamin Swajger
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.