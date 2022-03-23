2021-22 CVAC Girls Basketball All-Star Teams announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball All-Star teams have been announced.
Sydney Myers of Saranac was named the girls’ Most Valuable Player for the past season, leading her Chiefs team to the NYSPHSAA State Regional game against Schalmont, earlier this month.
Saranac coach Tim Newell and Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand were named co-Coaches of the Year for their team’s successes.
On the First Team, Peru’s Kortney McCarthy, Northern Adirondack’s Alexis Belrose, Northeastern Clinton’s Bailee LaFountain and Audi Hollister and Saranac’s Brenna Ducatte were all named.
The Cougars also had two players on the Second Team, Desiree Dubois and Ellie Prairie, while the Bobcats had one in Isabella Gilmore. AuSable Valley’s Brooklyn Douglass and Cora Long of Plattsburgh High were also named to the Second Team.
For the Third Team, Beekmantown’s Payton Parliament and Kiera Regan, NAC’s Abby Peryea, Moriah’s Zoe Olcott and Ticonderoga’s Sophia Dorsett were recognized.
Moriah’s Hannah Gaddor, AuSable Valley’s Sara Richards, Ticonderoga’s Cassidy Mattison, Beekmantown’s Faith Whitney, Saranac Lake’s Kylee Meyer, NAC’s Mackenna LaBarge, Saranac’s Molly Denis, Plattsburgh’s Alyssa Hemingway, Peru’s Tynicia Hendrix, and NCCS’ Laci Roberts were all Honorable Mentions.
The Moriah and Northeastern Clinton teams were both awarded the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.