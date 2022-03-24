2021-22 CVAC Boys Basketball All-Star Teams announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball All-Star teams have been announced.
Moriah’s Bryce Sprague was awarded this season’s Most Valuable Player award, while Vikings Coach Brian Cross was named the Coach of the Year.
The First Team included AuSable Valley’s Eli Douglas and Aidan Lopez, as well as Moriah’s Rowan Swan, Plattsburgh High’s Carter King and Saranac’s Justin Bedard.
Beekmantown’s Josh Burgin, Saranac Lake’s Nate McCarthy, Plattsburgh High’s Michael Phillips, Northeastern Clinton’s Darren Dubois and Northern Adirondack’s Matt Boulrice were all named to the Second Team.
The Patriots also had two players on the Third Team, Nate Doner and Korvin Dixon. The Vikings’ Will Rohrer and the Chiefs’ Keegan Brown were also named along with Peru’s Sam Godfrey III.
Honorable Mentions included Saranac’s Matt Faville, Peru’s Wyatt Premore, Beekmantown’s Nate Parliament, Plattsburgh’s Dylan Crowley-Williams, NCCS’ Thomas Gilbo, Moriah’s Brady Olcott, Saranac Lake’s Carter Hewitt, NAC’s Brady Boulrice, AuSable Valley’s Carson Garcia and Ticonderoga’s Braden Perry.
Four teams were given the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award: Northern Adirondack, Ticonderoga, Peru and Northeastern Clinton.