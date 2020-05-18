2020 Empire Football League season canceled

PLATTSBURGH — The Empire Football League, which includes the Plattsburgh North Stars, has canceled its 2020 season.
The league made the announcement via its website Monday morning, citing the current impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is being done in the best interests of the Empire Football League (players/coaches/staff/officials), fans and our communities,” the EFL press release said. “With teams spanning multiple states, a plethora of ever-changing rules/protocols and constantly shrinking timelines, we made this decision with mixed feelings of pride and sadness.”
More will be added to this report.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.