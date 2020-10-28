2020 Adult Co-Ed League Soccer Champs

PLATTSBURGH — The 2020 Adult Co-Ed Soccer League recently wrapped up its season, and Ramparts took home the championship title. The team included Alex Price, Kallie Villemaire, Hannah Laurin and Kayleigh Hack as well as David Miller, Jimmy Marchena, Zach Brockway, Ryan Paiser, Brandon Laurin, Ryan Waterbury, Hunter Favreau and Christopher Maulding.

