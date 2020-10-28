PLATTSBURGH — The 2020 Adult Co-Ed Soccer League recently wrapped up its season, and Ramparts took home the championship title. The team included Alex Price, Kallie Villemaire, Hannah Laurin and Kayleigh Hack as well as David Miller, Jimmy Marchena, Zach Brockway, Ryan Paiser, Brandon Laurin, Ryan Waterbury, Hunter Favreau and Christopher Maulding.
2020 Adult Co-Ed League Soccer Champs
Obituaries
73, of Cadyville, died Oct. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 15, 1947. There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Cadyville.
71, of Plattsburgh, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Plattsburgh on April 22, 1949. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
97, of Moriah, N.Y., passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Elderwood in Ticonderoga. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Port Henry.
Diane LaBombard, 59, of Honey Drive, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Plattsburgh on Sept. 2, 1961, the daughter of Donald and Marion (St. Clair) Breyette. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the R.…
