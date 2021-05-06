2020-21 Winter CVAC All-Academic Team

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference All-Academic team for the winter season has been announced.
The team includes Eli Snow (AuSable Valley), Sophie Rennie (AuSable Valley), Ian James McCasland (Beekmantown), Kylie Hilborne (Beekmantown), Anders Stanton (Lake Placid), Deidra Kellerman (Lake Placid), Matt Diehl (Moriah), Desiree Demar (Moriah), Anika Knight (Northern Adirondack), Cody Lambert (Northern Adirondack), Taylor Seymour (Northeastern Clinton), James Molinski (Northeastern Clinton), Zachary Swyers (Peru), Kayleigh Jackson (Peru), Grace Racicot (Plattsburgh High), James Buckser (Plattsburgh High), Grace Reil (Saranac), Jack Mather (Saranac), Kelsey Leeret (Saranac Lake), James Catania (Saranac Lake), Kennedy Spriggs (Seton Catholic), Kolbee Lapoint (Seton Catholic), Brock Huestis (Ticonderoga), Lorelei Leerkes (Ticonderoga).
