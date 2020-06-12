2019-20 MVAC Division III Boys Basketball All-Stars

Most Valuable Player

Byron Stuart (Wells)

Coach of the Year

Adam Clute (Wells)

First Team

Tyler Bolebruch (Wells)

Ethan Armstrong (Newcomb)

Matt Richards (Wells)

Anthony Galle (Johnsburg/Minerva)

Caleb Hughey (Johnsburg/Minerva)

Second Team

Daniel Johnson (Wells)

Zachary Phelps (Newcomb)

Garrett Hutchins (Indian Lake/Long Lake)

Mason Allen (Newcomb)

Ken Immamura (Indian Lake/Long Lake)

Honorable Mention

Sabastian Beach (Wells)

Jimmy Zumpono (Indian Lake/Long Lake)

Alvaro Santa Fe (Newcomb)

Rodney Wolfe (Johnsburg/Minerva)

Sportsmanship Award

Newcomb

