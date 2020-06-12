2019-20 MVAC Division III Boys Basketball All-Stars

Most Valuable Player
Byron Stuart (Wells)
Coach of the Year
Adam Clute (Wells)
First Team
Tyler Bolebruch (Wells)
Ethan Armstrong (Newcomb)
Matt Richards (Wells)
Anthony Galle (Johnsburg/Minerva)
Caleb Hughey (Johnsburg/Minerva)
Second Team
Daniel Johnson (Wells)
Zachary Phelps (Newcomb)
Garrett Hutchins (Indian Lake/Long Lake)
Mason Allen (Newcomb)
Ken Immamura (Indian Lake/Long Lake)
Honorable Mention
Sabastian Beach (Wells)
Jimmy Zumpono (Indian Lake/Long Lake)
Alvaro Santa Fe (Newcomb)
Rodney Wolfe (Johnsburg/Minerva)
Sportsmanship Award
Newcomb
