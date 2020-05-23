2019-20 MVAC Division I Girls Basketball All-Stars

Most Valuable Player

Malena Gereau (Schroon Lake)

Coach of the Year

Kate Jenks (Schroon Lake)

First Team

Abbey Schwoebel (Boquet Valley)

Skylar Bisselle (Boquet Valley)

Kayli Hayden (Schroon Lake)

Haley Murnane (Seton Catholic)

Dakotah Cutting (Schroon Lake)

Second Team

Mackenzie Chapman (Chazy)

Samantha Harrison (Willsboro)

Kennedy Spriggs (Seton Catholic)

Jenna Ford (Willsboro)

Kaili Bourdeau (Willsboro)

Honorable Mention

Bree Hunsdon (Boquet Valley)

Hadley Lucas (Chazy)

Ava Storman (Schroon Lake)

Madyson Whalen (Seton Catholic)

Sportsmanship Award

Boquet Valley

