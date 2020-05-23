2019-20 MVAC Division I Girls Basketball All-Stars

Most Valuable Player
Malena Gereau (Schroon Lake)
Coach of the Year
Kate Jenks (Schroon Lake)
First Team
Abbey Schwoebel (Boquet Valley)
Skylar Bisselle (Boquet Valley)
Kayli Hayden (Schroon Lake)
Haley Murnane (Seton Catholic)
Dakotah Cutting (Schroon Lake)
Second Team
Mackenzie Chapman (Chazy)
Samantha Harrison (Willsboro)
Kennedy Spriggs (Seton Catholic)
Jenna Ford (Willsboro)
Kaili Bourdeau (Willsboro)
Honorable Mention
Bree Hunsdon (Boquet Valley)
Hadley Lucas (Chazy)
Ava Storman (Schroon Lake)
Madyson Whalen (Seton Catholic)
Sportsmanship Award
Boquet Valley
