PLATTSBURGH — The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference All-Academic team has been announced.
—
Bolton
Katelyn Van Auken
Kevin Neacy
Boquet Valley
Bree Hunsdon
Brandon Tromblee
Chazy
Patrick Dwyer
McKenzie Chapman
Crown Point
Ross Thomas
Eleanor Harmon
Indian Lake
Callie Roberts
Sebastian Starcher
Johnsburg
Julia Morris
Ryan Morris
Keene
Caitlin Quinn
Harvey Runyon
Long Lake
Annalise Penrose
Jose Lamose
Newcomb
Emily Fifield
Ethan Armstrong
Schroon Lake
Mike Foote
Justice Kowal
Wells
Maygan Robinson
Tyler Bolebruch
Willsboro
Regan Arnold
Kira Crowningshield
