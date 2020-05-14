PLATTSBURGH — The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference All-Academic team has been announced.

Bolton

Katelyn Van Auken

Kevin Neacy

Boquet Valley

Bree Hunsdon

Brandon Tromblee

Chazy

Patrick Dwyer

McKenzie Chapman

Crown Point

Ross Thomas

Eleanor Harmon

Indian Lake

Callie Roberts

Sebastian Starcher

Johnsburg

Julia Morris

Ryan Morris

Keene

Caitlin Quinn

Harvey Runyon

Long Lake

Annalise Penrose

Jose Lamose

Newcomb

Emily Fifield

Ethan Armstrong

Schroon Lake

Mike Foote

Justice Kowal

Wells

Maygan Robinson

Tyler Bolebruch

Willsboro

Regan Arnold

Kira Crowningshield

Tags

Recommended for you