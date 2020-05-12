PLATTSBURGH — The 2019-20 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Winter All-Academic Team has been announced.
2019-20 CVAC Winter All-Academic Team
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police: Missing Plattsburgh teen found
- OneWorkSource Forced to Close
- Troopers involved in Moriah shooting
- More Testing in Plattsburgh
- ‘Worth every shot’: Through love and loss, Brushton woman heads toward motherhood
- County update centers on reopening
- Attorney, consultant talk 'Bringing Employees Back to Work'
- Exec. order may bring unintended consequences to school districts, BOCES official says
- ORANGE OPPORTUNITY: Saranac Lake's Alberga excited to join Syracuse football
- Douglas, McKenna join New York Forward
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.