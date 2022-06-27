MORRISONVILLE — Carson Duval rapped a double en route to the Clinton County Mariners 14U taking a 12-4 win over the Champlain Cougars 14U, Thursday.
Along with Duval, Jake Frechette, Dan Hartmann and Austin LeReau each recorded two hits in the win. Dominic DeAngelo took the pitching win.
“This was a special night. We remembered Sue Stevens and presented Mike Bordeau and John Coryer each with the Sue Stevens Award,” Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. “It was more than a baseball game, and I am proud to share the field with Coach Norton, Coach Coryer and Coach Bordeau.’
For the Cougars, Garrett Pilon rapped out three hits and shouldered the loss on the mound.
“That is a really good baseball team. They are young and developing and the kids in Coach Norton’s program are always well coached,” DeAngelo said. “He and Coach Coryer do a great job.”
Clinton County Mariners 14U 12, Champlain Cougars 14U 4
CHC 000 013 0 — 4 5 2
CCM 023 430 X — 12 13 0
Pilon, Wells (4), Perkins (5), Hemingway (6) and Cronkite. DeAngelo, LaReay (4), Taylor (5), Duval (6), Peters (7) and Frechette, DeAngelo (6). WP- DeAngelo. LP- Pilon. 2B- Duval (CCM).
