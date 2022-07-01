COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Cannons took advantage of the Clinton County Mariners 14U’s five errors to come away with a 6-2 win, Thursday.
Jake Frechette shouldered the loss for the Mariners. Adrian Barnes rapped two hits in the loss, while Dominic DeAngelo, Carson Duval, Trenten Taylor and Logan Rodriguez all hit singles.
“I thought our pitching was good, we made some errors tonight, and we made them in bunches,” Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. “We take pride in our defense, and work hard at it. It was unusual for us, but it happens.”
For the Cannons, Austin Gryzch and Aiden Brown both recorded two hits as Matt Chamberlain took the win on the mound.
“Their pitcher had some good breaking stuff and he threw it on all counts. He threw it on fastball counts and he had us off balance tonight. Every ball we hit hard was right at someone,” DeAngelo said. “One of those nights where nothing went our way, and I mean nothing. Tip the hat to them, they made some great plays.”
—
Colchester Cannons 15U 6, Clinton County Mariners 14U 2
CCM 002 000 0 — 2 6 5
COL 400 002 X — 6 6 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.