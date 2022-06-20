ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — Jake Frechette tossed a complete game for the Clinton County Mariners 14U’s 4-3 win over the Vermont Strikers, Friday.
He fanned eight batters and allowed just a walk in the win on the mound.
“That was a Jake Frechette game. He has so much fun playing the game. Jake and Dom (DeAngelo) work great together. They trust each other,” coach John DeAngelo said.
He also hit a double while at the plate, along with Daniel Hartmann, totalling two hits on the night.
“My teammates played great defense behind me all night, I owe them a big thank you. Dom was tough behind the plate and called a great game,” Frechette said.
Dom DeAngelo hit a two-RBI single, as Carson Duval, Logan Rodriguez and Austin LeReau each rapped a single as well. Rodriguez notched one RBI.
“Only downfall, we left 12 guys on base, including the bases loaded three times. We never got the big knockout hit, that would have made things a little less stressful, but we will take it,” John DeAngelo said.
—
Clinton County Mariners 14U 4, Vermont Strikers 3
CCM 031 000 0 — 4 6 0
VT 100 200 0 — 3 7 1
Frechette and DeAngelo. Bent, Neveau (5) and Lawrence. WP- Frechette. LP- Bent. 2B- Frechette (CCM), Hartmann (CCM), Wagoner (VT). HR- Gauthier (VT).
