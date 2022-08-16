This past weekend, the KC North Roos 12U team captured its own home tournament, winning the 2022 Battle of the Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Tournament.
The 12U division was held at Gunner Baseball Fields in Altona.
The Roos went 4-0 on the weekend.
In pool play the Roos beat Ticonderoga, 5-2, on Friday night and Massena, 3-2, on Saturday to grab the No. 1 seed going into Sunday’s playoffs.
In the semi-final game, the Roos came out on top in a rematch with Ticonderoga, getting a strong pitching performance from Tripp Hicks.
Hicks allowed just one run on four hits and struck out 12 Ti hitters in a complete game performance. Roos would take the semi final game 5-1.
In the finals, the Roos would send Jackson Daunais to the mound against a strong-hitting St Lawrence Swing team.
Jackson would go the distance, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out 11 Swing hitters. The Roos bats would then come alive in the championship game scoring 12 runs on 13 hits to capture the championship, 12-1, in 5 innings.
On the mound, Wyatt Barton, John Tower, Tripp Hicks and Jackson Daunais combined for 43 Ks one the weekend, allowing just six runs on 13 hits in 23 innings.
In addition to the complete game in the championship, Daunais would also pick up saves against Ti and Massena in the two pool play games. The Roos’ defense was solid all weekend, committing only three errors in its four games.
—
Tournament Stats
John Tower: 8-13, 5R, 2RBIs; Brody Blaise-Smith: 5-11, 1R; Aiden Howell: 5-13, 3R, 3RBIs; Ryan Brown 4-10 1R and 3RBIs; Wyatt Barton: 3-8, 3R, 3RBIs; Hayden Schad: 3-11, 4R, 2RBIs; Tripp Hicks: 3-11, 2R, 2RBIs; Jackson Daunais: 3-12, 2R, 3RBIs
