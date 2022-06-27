ALTONA — The Kangaroo Court North Roos 12U secured a 13-1 win over the Adirondack Lightning 12U, Sunday, at Gunner Field.
Jackson Daunais got the win with eight strikeouts and only one hit allowed.
“He had great command of his pitches today, worked ahead and kept the Lightning hitters off balance all day.,” Josh Howell said.
John Trower and Wyatt Barton relieved Daunais and allowed three hits and one run over the next three innings, and combined to strike out five batters.
The Roos scored 10 runs in the third inning to bust the game open. Trower led the offense with two RBIs, a double, single and a walk and three runs scored.
Zeke McLennan went 2-for-3 with two singles, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Aiden Howell had an RBI single and Ryan Brown rapped out a hit as well.
