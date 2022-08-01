OSWEGO — The 11U Roos won the Harborfest Tournament at Legends Fields in Oswego this past weekend.
The Roos went 1-1 on Saturday to enter the playoffs as the fourth seed, proceeding to beat the fifth seed Sunday morning and then beating the first and second seeds to win the championship.
Jake Poirier, Keegan Theriault, and Matt Owen delivered clutch pitching performances over the five games, striking out a total of 31 batters, and the Roos base runners were moving, stealing a total of 33 bases.
At the plate, the entire team had multiple hits.
At the plate, Matt Owen went eight for 12 with five RBI and a double, Jake Poirier went six for nine with an RBI, Keegan Theriault went five for 12 with two RBI, Alix Rascoe went four for 13 with three RBI and two doubles, Connor Lafty went four for nine with two RBI and a double and Matt Whitbeck went seven for 10 with four RBI.
The rest of the team chipped in as well, with Carson Barse going five for seven with an RBI, Easton O’Connell registering two hits and played some strong shortstop performances, Dominick LaBombard contributed at the plate with a hit and an RBI, Jake Maggy had a couple singles and an RBI, and Evan Babbie had two hits, including a double, and recorded one RBI.
The Roos will next play in the 12U division of the Massena Baseball Tournament this coming weekend.
