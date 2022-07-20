ALTONA — The 11U Kangaroo Court North Roos won a 10-0 decision over the 12U Chateaugay baseball team at Gunner Field, Tuesday night. Keegan Theriault, Matt Owen, Jake Poirier, and Matt Whitbeck combined for a two-hit shutout on the mound.
Connor Lafty had a stellar game at third base with three putouts. Jake Maggy led the way at the plate going 2-for-2 with a triple, double and an RBI. Also contributing at the plate were Matt Owen going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Carson Barse going 2-for-3 with a double and Kellan Parks going 2-for-3.
Easton O’Connell, Jake Poirier, Matt Whitbeck, and Dominick LaBombard all added singles.
The 11U Roos play next in a double header against the 12U Massena All-Star team this Sunday in Massena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.