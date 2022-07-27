ALTONA — The 11U Roos beat the 12U Malone baseball team, 14-6, Tuesday night at Gunner Field in Altona.
Jake Poirier, Matt Owen, Jake Maggy, and Keegan Theriault combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound.
At the plate, Matt Owen led the charge going 2-3 with a double and five RBI.
Dominick LaBombard and Carson Barse connected for two hits each with LaBombard adding two RBI. Jake Poirier had three RBI with his single, Jake Maggy two RBI with his double, Connor Lafty an RBI with his single, and Matt Whitbeck an RBI with his double.
Easton O’Connell and Evan Babbie also added singles. The Roos next travel to Oswego to play in the Harborfest Tournament at Legends Fields this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.