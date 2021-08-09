PLATTSBURGH — The KC North 10U Americans won the 2021 Massena Rotary Tournament Minors Championship last weekend. The Roos went 6-1 on the weekend, beating the Malone 10U All-Stars, 7-5, in extra innings in the finals.
10U Roos win tourney
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jonnean Marie (Warner) Seymour, 42, of Stony Acres Drive, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at her home after a battle with brain tumors. Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 48 Court Street, Plattsburgh.
, 94, passed away August 7, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Church. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
Brian Edward Coons, 56, of Adylett, NC died June 24, 2021 at his home. A celebration of Brian's life will be at the Brainardsville Community Center August 14 at 11 a.m. Full obituary may be viewed at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Log: Aug. 3, 2021
- Police Log: Aug. 7, 2021
- Prosecutors push to sentence SUNY Plattsburgh hacker to four years in prison
- North Stars primed for new EFL season
- 'Kicking misogyny and racism in the teeth': Common Council historically diverse
- Border union, Canadian government back at bargaining table
- Port Henry marina gets new life as Bridgeview Harbour
- Senior Center opens in Plattsburgh
- Massachusetts teen dies in dirt bike crash
- Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, AG probe finds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.