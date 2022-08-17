10 U Roos Championship

The 10U KC Roos baseball team poses after winning the 10U division of the Battle of the Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Baseball tournament this past weekend.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The 10U KC North Roos went 4-0 over the past weekend to claim the 10U division of the Battle of the Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Baseball tournament.

In pool play, the Roos defeated Malone, 22-2, and the Adirondack Chill, 18-1, securing the No. 1 seed.

In the semi-finals the Roos knocked off Northern Frontier, 19-3, before beating Massena, 9-4, to take the championship.

On the mound, the Roos limited opponents to a total of 10 runs, with strong pitching performances coming from Evan Guynup, Kellan Parks, Zeno LaFave, Landon Preston, Nate Betrus, Elliot Peryer and Joe Lomanto.

Tournament Stats

Kellan Parks: 8H, 10R, 5RBI; Nate Betrus: 8H, 7 R, 3RBI; Patrick Ryan: 6H, 9R, 2 RBI; Blake Lautenschuetz: 7H, 4R, 8RBI; Elliot Peryer: 4H, 6R, 7RBI; Evan Guynup: 6H, 5R, 4RBI; Zeno LaFave: 3H, 4R, 6RBI; Landon Preston: 7H, 6R, 2RBI; Rowen Rabideau: 4H, 4R, 2RBI; Joe Lomanto: 3H, 5R, 2RBI; Brady MacNerland: 3H, 3R, 2RBI; Jacoby Waldron: 2H, 5R, 2RBI

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you