The 10U KC North Roos went 4-0 over the past weekend to claim the 10U division of the Battle of the Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Baseball tournament.
In pool play, the Roos defeated Malone, 22-2, and the Adirondack Chill, 18-1, securing the No. 1 seed.
In the semi-finals the Roos knocked off Northern Frontier, 19-3, before beating Massena, 9-4, to take the championship.
On the mound, the Roos limited opponents to a total of 10 runs, with strong pitching performances coming from Evan Guynup, Kellan Parks, Zeno LaFave, Landon Preston, Nate Betrus, Elliot Peryer and Joe Lomanto.
—
Tournament Stats
Kellan Parks: 8H, 10R, 5RBI; Nate Betrus: 8H, 7 R, 3RBI; Patrick Ryan: 6H, 9R, 2 RBI; Blake Lautenschuetz: 7H, 4R, 8RBI; Elliot Peryer: 4H, 6R, 7RBI; Evan Guynup: 6H, 5R, 4RBI; Zeno LaFave: 3H, 4R, 6RBI; Landon Preston: 7H, 6R, 2RBI; Rowen Rabideau: 4H, 4R, 2RBI; Joe Lomanto: 3H, 5R, 2RBI; Brady MacNerland: 3H, 3R, 2RBI; Jacoby Waldron: 2H, 5R, 2RBI
