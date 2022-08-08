MASSENA — The 10U Roos won the Massena Rotary Baseball tournament over the past weekend.
The Roos went 3-0 on Saturday to enter the playoffs as the first seed before beating the fourth and second seeds on Sunday to win the championship.
Zeno LaFave, Jacoby Waldron, Kellan Parks and Evan Guynup delivered clutch pitching performances, giving up only 10 runs over the tournament.
Throughout the tournament the Roos bats were going, with multiple hits being contributed by Kellan Parks, Patrick Ryan, Elliot Peryer, Nate Betrus, Brady MacNerland, Joe Lomanto, Zeno LaFave, Rowen Rabideau and Landon Preston.
The 10U Roos are back in action this weekend at the Battle of the Burgh tournament here in Plattsburgh.
11U Roos end Massena tournament with even record
MASSENA — The 11U Roos fought to a 2-2 record this past weekend in the Massena Rotary Tournament’s 12U division.
The Roos played 3 games on Saturday and went 2-1 to make it to the playoff round.
The team fell in the playoff round to the St. Lawrence Swing squad.
On the mound, Jake Poirier, Matt Owen, and Keegan Theriault battled the hot and humid temperatures for 41 combined strikeouts throughout the four games.
At the plate, Easton O’Connel had six hits, including two triples, with one RBI, Jake Poirier had four hits with one RBI, Keegan Theriault had five hits with two doubles and one triple, Alix Rascoe had seven hits with eight RBI.
Matt Owen had five hits with two RBI, Connor Lafty had three hits with one double and four RBI, Matt Whitbeck had four hits and two RBI, Carson Barse had oen hit, Dominick LaBombard added an RBI, and Evan Babbie had one double with three RBI.
The Roos play next this coming weekend at their home tournament, the 2022 Battle of the Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.