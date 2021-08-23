PLATTSBURGH — The Kangaroo Court North 10U American Team took first in their division at the 2021 Battle of the Burgh. They went 5-0 over three days of baseball and won the championship game by a score of 13-1.
10U Battle of the Burgh Champs
Obituaries
A funeral is scheduled for Kathleen Perry at St. Patrick's Church in Rouses Point on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Edmund's cemetery in Ellenburgh Depot on Tuesday, August 31 at 11:00 AM.
Elizabeth Slessor passed away July 31, 2021. Calling hours will be held at M. B. Clark Funeral Home in Rouses Point on Friday, August 27 from 4 - 6 PM. A full obituary can be found at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com.
WALDWICK [mdash] Richard Gamble Waldorf, passed away peacefully at his home in Waldwick, N.J., on Aug. 18, 2021. Born in New York City in 1946, he lived in Allendale, N.J., until he moved to Waldwick 12 years ago. Richard was a graduate of Bergen Catholic High School and studied Classics and…
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. today, August 21, at St. Mary's Church in Champlain for Mr. Roger W. Coulombe.
