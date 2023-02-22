PLATTSBURGH — If one thing is certain, Mike Blaine’s tenure as Plattsburgh State’s men’s basketball coach has been anything but normal.
“Obviously I got hired about three weeks prior to the start of the season and the 2019-20 academic year,” Blaine said.
“So not a whole lot of time to get settled. Get my feet set. Get to know the guys who kind of went ahead and hit the ground running.”
The 2019-20 team battled as they could, through injury and illness, to secure a playoff spot, but fell just short.
Everything looked promising heading into Blaine’s second season.
Then COVID-19 happened.
“Then, immediately following the end of that season, almost less than a month later, boom, everything’s you know, shut down for us from an academic standpoint, from an athletic standpoint,” Blaine said.
“We didn’t get in-person time with our guys. We weren’t permitted to go on the road recruiting for over a year and so all of that kind of just completely changed the dynamic and I think put a parking brake on the progress that we were making in those early weeks and months.”
Recruiting was a challenge for Blaine and his staff. Without being able to have visits or go travel to visit a player, it all became digital.
“So, we were having to do so many electronically virtual visits,” Blaine said.
“YouTube videos to show facilities and campus and things of that nature and us trying to evaluate a film as best we can instead of getting the chance to go see someone live and in person. So it was a challenge.”
All the planning to build the program, and continuing to get to know his players, was put on a hard stop. Players and coaches had to navigate a new normal, something that took time to adjust to.
“It was really shocking, as anyone can experience it regardless of player, student or non-student,” PSU forward Erik Salo said.
“There’s just a change for everyone in the world. So at first there was a little bit of a shellshock moment for me. I was kind of like, ‘What are we going to do about school and basketball?’ Then I just accepted that everyone else was dealing with it too and that things would take care of themselves.”
The program returned to play for the 2021-22 season. The program, however, was in an unexpected place. Players hadn’t worked much together and some players had never experienced college basketball itself.
Salo said the team had both good experiences against good teams and bad play against bad teams. The Cards finished that season 2-23 overall and 1-17 in the SUNYAC.
Even with the rough season, Salo wouldn’t let it be an excuse for the team. He called the ‘21-22 season a learning and building experience.
“You know, this is a group of guys that had never really played together,” he said.
“I mean, we played pickup. We’d gone to workout practices together but in terms of an in-game setting against a high level of competition, it’s our first year really playing together. and that showed at times. We did some good things.”
Blaine said he refers to that season as 2.0 as everything came to a stop and the team had to adjust the mirrors a little bit and hit the ground running.
“We’re dealing obviously with the masking limitations and isolation periods and things of that nature,” he said.
“Players being with your team and then not being with your team, as they work through testing and things along those lines. The whole year was a lot of fits and starts and certainly some challenges that I think helps us appreciate the bit of normalcy that we’re hopefully back to now.”
In what could classify as his first real season leading the Cardinals, with normalcy in recruiting and day-to-day activities, Blaine said it’s a breath of fresh air to know how long a player is going to be out, rather than the uncertainty of the past seasons.
“The logistical challenges this year are certainly less significant than they were last year in our training staff,” Blaine said.
“Lisa Vicencio is our primary trainer for men’s basketball. She continues to do a fantastic job working to help us through that process with testing results with you know getting guys checked out properly and back on the floor as fast as possible.”
With that quick turnaround, Plattsburgh has had its best season so far under Blaine, finishing the season 10-15 overall and 6-12 in the SUNYAC.
It was during a January road trip, after a victory against Fredonia, when Blaine achieved his 100th career victory.
Both Salo and Blaine said it wasn’t known until the team returned to the bus, where they had a small celebration for him.
“After the game we kind of just congratulated him,” Salo said.
“The team is super excited for each other always after a win, but we kind of just emphasize the importance of that for coach. Obviously we are proud of each other as players but we’re also really happy for the coach and all the work he’s done for us and the other teams he’s coached in the past, as well.”
Those past teams refer not just to the Cardinals, but Blaine’s five year stint leading Medaille.
In five years coaching the Mavericks, he compiled a 80-55 record.
During the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years, Blaine completed his masters degree in organizational leadership.
He said he couldn’t have done it, both coaching and studying, without his wife, Carol.
“She helped see me through it through a lot of weekends and a lot of nights where instead of us being together, she knew I had to get work done and classwork done,” Blaine said.
While he had the opportunity to joke to players during study hall at Medaille, Blaine said it’s not his greatest accomplishment. That would be getting to watch the young men he coached graduate with a degree.
Some of these men could be the first in their family to graduate, or those who might not have envisioned a path for themselves, he said.
“Working with young people through the academic challenges in a rigorous study hall hours and setting up extra instruction, tutoring or meetings with academic professors to help them through the cause and witnessing the combination of those efforts at the end of four years,” Blaine said.
“(Seeing) guys walk across the stage is really what’s most powerful for me and really what has been some of my greatest achievements is just helping young men on their path to success in life.”
And after five successful years in Buffalo, Blaine found himself attracted to what Plattsburgh State offers.
“Tom Curle, the previous head coach, had been wildly successful here and I saw also as I got to know as I went through the interview process...that Plattsburgh has the investment in each individual success along the way,” Blaine said.
“Realizing that is a mission that I agree with and with a program that’s had success on a national level, was a very, very exciting opportunity. and I was thrilled to be named the head coach at Plattsburgh State.”
Building on the struggling seasons, and finishing this season with their best record, Blaine said the program is back in an upward trajectory.
He often points out to people the success the program had in the not-so-distant past.
“I tell people all the time, I don’t think there’s a limit to the success that we can have here,” Blaine said.
“With everyone moving forward in the same direction in lockstep administratively, from the coaching staff (to) the student athlete perspective, I firmly believe we can accomplish anything we set our mind to.”
Taking a moment to reflect on crossing the 100-win milestone, Blaine was quick to point to the players he’s coached.
“I haven’t scored a point or grabbed a rebound since Feb. 26, 2003,” he said.
“Any professional success that I’ve had since then, has been really at the hands and assisted by the young people that I’ve had a chance to coach. That’s what’s led to any success that I’ve been able to have, is their efforts and their hard work and their dedication on our behalf.”
