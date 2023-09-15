CHAMPLAIN — During the first half of an early season contest between NCCS and Peru, senior captain Bailee Lafountain did something she’ll never forget.
It was building to it happening and it will forever be a moment etched in time.
With 26:58 remaining on the clock, Lafountain scored a goal, crossing the 100 point milestone for her career.
“It was an awesome moment,” Lafountain said.
“It was like a weight lifted off my shoulder and I was just happy to get it. I was grateful I was able to accomplish this.”
Lafountain had known before the season began she would likely hit the mark. NCCS head coach Tim Suprenant said he didn’t want to add any extra pressure to what Lafountain already puts on herself.
“Yeah, the coaches told me that I was close when we were starting the season,” Lafountain said.
“It was on my mind during preseason, and as the season started, every time I took a shot, that’s all I could think about.”
Once the goal happened and the celebration began, Lafountain said a huge weight was lifted off her shoulders and she wouldn’t need to worry about it anymore.
Taking a moment to look back at the buildup, Lafountain said she handled it as best she could. She wasn’t going to let it affect her game play, or cause it to potentially hurt the team in any way.
In fact, when asked what she credited on the accomplishment, she didn’t point to her hard work or dedication to soccer or sports in general. She looked towards the ones she plays with.
“Easily, just all the girls around me,” Lafountain said.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it by myself. I’m glad to have them as they’re feeding me the ball or that I’m being able to assist them and just being a great teammate, as they are to me.”
When she scored the goal, crossing 100 points, it became a full team celebration with her.
The team and coaches posed with Lafountain, holding a banner to commemorate the moment with her.
It wasn’t just the Cougars who celebrated with her. Peru head coach Bill Pafford offered his congratulations after the game.
“Congratulations to [Bailee Lafountain] on a great career so far, she is a tough player to keep in check, and tonight she showed why,” he said. “Her 100th was a great shot by her.”
With the most recent win against Plattsburgh, Lafountain said the season started a little rough for NCCS, but the win was just what the team needed.
Expectations for the rest of the season?
“I think we’re going to be good,” she said.
With the weight off her shoulders, Lafountain said she’s having fun now.
If that’s the case, take it as a warning Section VII.
The Cougars are coming, led by Bailee Lafountain.
