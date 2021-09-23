Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League for this week have been announced.
Points Taken: Ausable Chasm 3-Alley Gators 1, Awesome Four 3-Split Ends 1, Finney Sports 4-Slo Rollers 0, Easy Mark 4-WIRY 0, Pit Pythons 2-Gutter Done 2, Lucky Strikes 3-Scared Splitless 1, Spare No One 3-Amidasa 1, Lawson's 3-Ball Busters 1, Baker Beauties 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1.
High Scores: Diane Kinne 424-158, Marilyn Murphy 409-147, Don Myers 516-187, George Tallman, Sr. 493-189, Jim Brunet 495-178, Dianna Seymour 410-161, Gary Liberty (sub) 548-203, Jean Hamlyn 352-136, Tami Thomas 504-177, Tom Weightman 464-195, Dawn Adams 484-169, Pat Rock 499-179, Al Bombard 510-183, Kitty Bechard 429-157, Marty Heath 312-112, Joe Goddeau 426-147, Kathie Merchant 394-150, Julie Liberty (sub) 538-223, Joan Duquette 381-154, Ed Gebo 559-204, Don Dubuque 428-157, Joyce Hinds 451-159, Bonnie Fiato 360-122, Peggy Passino 462-181.
