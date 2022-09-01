Pickleball in Plattsburgh
The Town of Plattsburgh is hosting a weekly pickleball contest every Tuesday in September. Being held at West Plattsburgh Park, 44 Catherine Hayes Lane, games will be played between 5 to 7 p.m.
All skill levels are welcome. People are encouraged to bring as many with them as they would like.
For more information contact the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department at (518) 562-6860 or visit https://tinyurl.com/4ckcxcb5.
