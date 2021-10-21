Sports Shorts: Oct. 21, 2021

Plattsburgh State Marksmanship Team outshoots Canisius
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Marksmanship Team defeated Canisius College and Canisius ROTC.
Final Air Rifle score was Plattsburgh 1963, Canisius 1714 and Canisius ROTC 1256.
The Cardinals were led by seniors Conor Broson and Ethan Hilderbrandt, who both fired a 516. Juniors David Ehrensbeck, 483, and Heather Keane, 448, contributed to the victory.
The school is now 2-0 in the MAC Rifle Conference and air waiting on results from their match vs Schreiner U. Their next match will be a home event vs SUNY Maritime on Oct. 31.
Bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken- Spare No One 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Split Ends 2, Lawson's 2; Finney Sports 2, Barber's Lawn Care 2; Amidasa 3, Easy Mark 1; Ball Busters 4, Gutter Done 0; Baker's Beauties 4, Scared Splitless 0; Pit Pythons 3, Slo Rollers 1; Lucky Strikes 4, Alley Gators 0; WIRY 3, Awesome Four 1.
High Scores- Mary Ann Rygaylo 351-122, Julie Preston 476-194, Marilyn Murphy 441-162, Dave Glenn 471-181, Lynne Glenn 403-154, Edie Reed 451-160, Dianna Seymour 418-151, George Munson 623-247, Joyce Hinds 392-156, Chet Abare 395-160, Bonnie Fiato 372-129, Terry Hoy 485-182, Diane Dillon 432-153, Chrisann Sartwell 369-132, Doris Martino 414-147, Leona Marsha 388-156, Bonnie Jarvis 453-163, Kitty Bechard 403-147, Leeanne Valenze 411-144, Gary Liberty (sub) 593-214, Joan Duquette 418-157, Homer Bushey 467-164, Denise Goddeau 416-145, Joe Goddeau 394-147, Steve Hall 384-135, Don Dubuque 431-159, Joe Phaneuf 526-189, Roger Desroches 415-178, Marie Desroches 452-163, Roxie Deyo 394-148, Ann Laravia 444-159, Chuck Leclair 394-138, Hank Bush 536-199, Kathe Petro 374-149, Jean Hamlyn 364-127, Tami Thomas 500-179, Dennis Seymour 617-206, Leonard Wood 466-160, Joe Dumoulin 415-175, Bill Dutton 478-170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.