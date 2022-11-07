Parks & Recreation hosting hike
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Fall Adventurer program for adults and senior citizens (must be age 18+ to attend) will be hiking Thursday, November 10 at Taylor Pond (1865 Silver Lake Road) at 11 a.m. to walk the trail. If you or someone you know is interested, call the parks and recreation department at (518)562-6860!
Coughlan and Healy Earn SUNYAC All-Tournament Honors
ONEONTA — At the conclusion of the 2022 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Soccer Tournament, Brian Coughlan and Teddy Healy were selected to the All-Tournament team for their performances over two games. Oneonta, who defeated Plattsburgh 2-0 in the semifinals, won the SUNYAC championship game in penalty kicks, as they led the way with four selections.
In the team's first-round win versus the third-seeded New Paltz Hawks, Coughlan was outstanding offensively, contributing an assist on the first goal of the game, and then scoring the eventual game-winner at the end of the first half. Healy had two strong games in goal, matching a season-high six saves in the win against New Paltz, and then setting a season and career-high against Oneonta in the semifinal loss, saving eight shots over 90 minutes. Both earned the honor for the first time in their careers, each playing in their first SUNYAC postseason games.
