Northern Lights to hold final youth running event

CADYVILLE — On Nov. 14, the Northern Lights running club will put on the third of three events at the Cadyville Rec Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This event will be for runners between grades 6 and 12.

If anyone is interested in participating in the event, email race directors at nlrunners@hotmail.com.

The results from the Nov. 7 race are listed below: 

Results - Women 1.74Mile Mile Run

1 Boulds, Sienna W Unattached 12:09.90

2 Denial, Laura W Unattached 13:48.80

3 Norcross, Kali W Unattached 16:55.40

Results - Men 1.74Mile Mile Run

1 Thayer, Noah M Unattached 11:29.60

2 Ducatte, Theran M Unattached 11:49.30

3 Evans, Alexander M Unattached 11:51.00

4 Prial, Sebastian M Unattached 12:47.70

5 Dormann, Sean M Unattached 13:05.80

6 Poulin, Keith M Unattached 14:41.70

7 Prial, Luke M Unattached 20:49.50

Bowling league results 

PLATTSBURGH — Below is the Nov. 6 results for the TGIF Bowling league.

- HS Wayne LaBarge 213/191/211/614 Audrey peryea 188/150/149

- HG Rick Pavone 224 Audrey Peryea 188

- OHS Rick Pavone 224/173/204/601 Clauce Lashway 192/176/194/562

- Larry Cragle 161/184/213/58

- Mary Ann Foley 18/181 Noreen Barcomb 184 Bob Carpenter 194

- Jim Russell 185 Mark Misner 182 Tom Welch 182/200

- Joe Phaneuf 191 Gary Long 194 Jim Brunet 198 Homer Bushey 191

- Bob Elmore 191

Arena announces public skating times

PLATTSBURGH — The Ameri-Can North Sports Center at 90 Sharron Ave. has announced this weekend's ice times.

Public Skating will be held on Saturday from 3:30 to 4:30pm and stick-and-puck will be held on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

For more information, call Jamie at 518-569-7524 or Craig at 518-593-5806.

