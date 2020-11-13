Northern Lights to hold final youth running event
CADYVILLE — On Nov. 14, the Northern Lights running club will put on the third of three events at the Cadyville Rec Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This event will be for runners between grades 6 and 12.
If anyone is interested in participating in the event, email race directors at nlrunners@hotmail.com.
The results from the Nov. 7 race are listed below:
Results - Women 1.74Mile Mile Run
1 Boulds, Sienna W Unattached 12:09.90
2 Denial, Laura W Unattached 13:48.80
3 Norcross, Kali W Unattached 16:55.40
Results - Men 1.74Mile Mile Run
1 Thayer, Noah M Unattached 11:29.60
2 Ducatte, Theran M Unattached 11:49.30
3 Evans, Alexander M Unattached 11:51.00
4 Prial, Sebastian M Unattached 12:47.70
5 Dormann, Sean M Unattached 13:05.80
6 Poulin, Keith M Unattached 14:41.70
7 Prial, Luke M Unattached 20:49.50
Bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Below is the Nov. 6 results for the TGIF Bowling league.
- HS Wayne LaBarge 213/191/211/614 Audrey peryea 188/150/149
- HG Rick Pavone 224 Audrey Peryea 188
- OHS Rick Pavone 224/173/204/601 Clauce Lashway 192/176/194/562
- Larry Cragle 161/184/213/58
- Mary Ann Foley 18/181 Noreen Barcomb 184 Bob Carpenter 194
- Jim Russell 185 Mark Misner 182 Tom Welch 182/200
- Joe Phaneuf 191 Gary Long 194 Jim Brunet 198 Homer Bushey 191
- Bob Elmore 191
Arena announces public skating times
PLATTSBURGH — The Ameri-Can North Sports Center at 90 Sharron Ave. has announced this weekend's ice times.
Public Skating will be held on Saturday from 3:30 to 4:30pm and stick-and-puck will be held on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
For more information, call Jamie at 518-569-7524 or Craig at 518-593-5806.
