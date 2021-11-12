Sports Shorts: Nov. 12, 2021

Guys and Gals league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken: Slo Rollers 3, Easy Mark 1; Alley Gators 4, Gutter Done 0; Awesome Four 3, Scared Splitless 1; Ball Busters 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Split Ends 4, Baker's Beauties 0; Amidasa 3, Finney Sports 1; WIRY 3, Spare No One 1; Pit Pythons 3, Lawson's 1; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Lucky Strikes 1.
High Scores: Kitty Bechard 433-156, Kathe Petro 406-172, Jean Hamlyn 386-144, Tami Thomas 511-181, Bob Martz, Jr. 594-212, Tom Welch 491-224, Diane Kinne 467-156, Barbara Cotter 546-211, Roger Desroches 430-152, Diana St. Clair 418-144, Marie Desroches 469-189, Dave Pellerin 458-172, Leonard Wood 551-187, Don Myers 498-224, George Tallman, Sr. 506-203, Jim Brunet 482-193, Steve Hall 374-127, Don Dubuque 400-145, Don Stone 441-171, Julie Preston 452-180, Marilyn Murphy 418-150, Ann Laravia 440-157, Sandy Gagnier 302-108, Mark Misner 479-193, Edie Reed 454-159, Dianna Seymour 401-147, George Munson 649-280, Mary Clark 418-154, Roy Clark, Sr. 503-210, Homer Bushey 500-182, Dawn Adams 458-162, Chrisann Sartwell 355-133, Pat Rock 473-162, Dave Glenn 427-169, Lynne Glenn 431-169, Nancy Mazurak 514-182, Al Bombard 481-189, Joe Dumoulin 472-175. Bill Dutton 516-221, Terry Hoy 513-211, Doris Martino 436-164, Bonnie Jarvis 436-168, Peggy Passino 458-158.
