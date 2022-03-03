Sports Shorts: March 3, 2022

Peru Youth Commission holding registrations
PERU — The Peru Youth Commission will be holding registration for all town youth residents for all summer and fall activities beginning March 15.
Visit townofperu.RecDesk.com online to register.
Activities include baseball, softball, t-ball, summer soccer, arts and crafts, tennis, fun runs, volleyball and fall soccer.
For more information please contact John Flynn, youth director, at 518-593-0935 or 518-320-2207 or email recreationdirector@perutown.com.
Moriah native makes SUNYAC basketball all-conference team
ONEONTA — Dylan Trombley, of Moriah, was recently named to the SUNYAC Men's Basketball All-Conference Second Team.
Trombley earned the second-team honors while playing for the Oneonta Red Dragons, finishing second on the team in points on the season with 371, averaging 15.5 points per game.
He also led the team in three-pointers made (66) and three-point percentage (35%).
Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league for March 2 have been announced.
Points Taken- Ball Busters 4, Amidasa 0; Baker's Beauties 4, Lucky Strikes 0; WIRY 4, Pit Pythons 0; Spare No One 3, Barber's Lawn Care 1; Alley Gators 4, Slo Rollers 0; Lawson's 3, Awesome Four 1; Scared Splitless 4, Easy Mark 0; Finney Sports 2, Gutter Done 2; Ausable Chasm 3, Split Ends 1.
High Scores- Steve Hall 395-154, Don Dubuque 411-148, Joe Phaneuf 592-230, Joan Duquette 403-140, Homer Bushey 526-187, Kathie Merchant 467-173, Terry Merchant 509-177, Roxie Deyo 523-214, Betty Baker 461-187, Carl Lashway 518-182, Hank Bush 641-235, Al Bombard 554-209, Joe Dumoulin 549-213, Bill Dutton 548-202, Doris Martino 433-185, Leona Marsha 448-156, Bonnie Jarvis 451-157, Lynne Glenn 423-159, Nancy Mazurak 480-182, Ed Gebo 603-236, Jean Hamlyn 362-138, Tami Thomas 527-180, Tom Weightman 466-193, Joe Damour 513-186, Tom Welch 484-172, Barbara Cotter 663-227, Leonard Wood 520-203, Jim Brunet 509-179, Chet Abare 340-120, Bonnie Fiato 374-144, Terry Hoy 581-226, Kitty Bechard 413-146, Bob Carpenter 538-223, Roger Desroches 515-193, Diana St. Clair 446-154, Marie Desroches 495-213, Dave Pellerin 528-183, Diane Dillon 442-169, Dawn Adams 404-142, Pat Rock 520-204, Denise Goddeau 451-171, Claude Lashway 583-223, Dianna Seymour 447-166, George Munson 666-279, Mary Ann Rygaylo 393-156, Julie Preston 501-174, Marilyn Murphy 478-158.
