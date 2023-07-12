New Last Chance All-Star Qualifier Added to SRX Event on July 20th
Barre, VT — Thunder Road Officials announced today an exciting new addition to the Late Model All-Star Race set to be part of the epic Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Event on Thursday, July 20th. Following multiple rain-outs and postponements of Thunder Road, American-Canadian Tour and White Mountain Motorsports Park qualifying events for the All-Star Race, Officials have created a Last Chance Qualifier event for any 100% supporters on the ACT Tour or weekly warriors from Thunder Road and White Mountain.
Four spots are up for grabs for thirteen eligible drivers who have made every race on their respective tracks and series to join the All-Star line-up. From the American-Canadian Tour, third-year supporter Erick Sands and rookies Bryan Wall Jr. and Tanner Woodard are eligible to run the Last Chance Race along with White Mountain Motorsports Park championship hopefuls Pat Patten and Mike Clark. Thunder Road regulars make up the largest contingent headed by Brandon Lanphear and Chip Grenier along with Stephen Martin, Chris Roberts, Kyle Pembroke, Cooper Bouchard and rookie hopefuls Justin Prescott and Cody Schoolcraft, all eligible for the LCQ.
The week race fans across the Nation have been waiting for is fast approaching with the first ever Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) visit to the world-renowned Thunder Road International Speedbowl on Thursday, July 20th. A dozen of the greatest professional racers in the world are slated to take on ‘The Nation’s Site of Excitement’ led by NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standout Hailie Deegan. The Late Model All-Star Race is also on tap where the best of the Northeast short tracks will compete in a 64-lap, $3,000 to win showdown for the money and the glory!
Fireworks, Double Features Highlight Make-A-Wish Night at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH — An action-packed racing card and an amazing fireworks display is scheduled to take place this Saturday night at Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers.
The Liquor & Wine Warehouse has been the presenting race sponsor on Make-A-Wish Night every season. They organize a helmet pass in which all funds go directly to local Make-A-Wish families.
The J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
In addition to the regularly scheduled events, make-up features will be held for the Renegades and Street Stocks. These features are from the July 1 event that was halted midway through the show due to a severe thunderstorm.
The Independence Day Weekend Fireworks display was also postponed due to the storm back on July 1. Fireworks return this weekend by Dr. Joe Clauss and Coyote Fireworks Group.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6:15 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $15 for adults and free for children under 10.
Anyone who presents a general admission ticket from the event on July 1 will receive $3 off the general admission fee this weekend.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
