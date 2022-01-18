Sports Shorts: Jan. 18, 2022

TGIF League post recent highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Claude Lashway 243/251/217/713; Dawn Chapple 204/150/161/515.
HG- Claude Lashway 251; Dawn Chapple 204.
OHS- Dave Gregory 175/219/202/596; Len Wood 191/195/191/577; Don Myers 183/209/158/550; Audrey Peryea 185/157/169/511; Gail Taylor 194; Alex Bechard 190; LJ Vincent 180; Hank Bush 203; Gary Long 222; Barbara Cotter 183; Joe Phaneuf 182; Bill Dutton 192; Larry Cragle 189/196; Geoge Tallman 194.
Guys & Gals league releases recent highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league have been announced:
Points taken- Split Ends 2, Alley Gators 2; Awesome Four 2, Finney Sports 2; Slo Rollers 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Scared Splitless 4, WIRY 0; Pit Pythons 4,Easy Mark 0; Lucky Strikes 3, Gutter Done 1; Ball Busters 3, Spare No One 1; Lawson's 3, Baker's Beauties 1; Amidasa 3, Barber's Lawn Care 1.
Top Scores- Edie Reed 464-165, Dianna Seymour 467-194, Tom Welch 534-186, Diane Kinne 478-206, Leonard Wood 573-198, Jim Brunet 542-215, Diane Dillon 476-183, Dawn Adams 449-176, Mary Ann Rygaylo 360-134, Julie Preston 472-168, Tami Thomas 507-194, Tom Weightman 451-155, Roger Desroches 451-176, Diana St. Clair 409-148, Marie Desroches 584-228, Dave Pellerin 454-157, Al Bombard 505-178, Kitty Bechard 417-166, Leeanne Valenze 418-162, Chuck Leclair 488-186, Hank Bush 546-195, Joe Goddeau 393-134, Kathie Merchant 396-139, Don Stone 482-172, Joe Phaneuf 518-214, Lynne Glenn 431-182, Nancy Mazurak 442-166, Chet Abare 374-134, Terry Hoy 565-209, Roxie Deyo 452-158, Doris Martino 410-169, Leona Marsha 452-169, Bonnie Jarvis 472-160, Peggy Passino 429-160, Mary Clark 455-170, Joan Duquette 356-129, Roy Clark, Sr. 513-191, Homer Bushey 538-200.
Mountain Club to host hike
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a snowshoe to Avalanche Lake, between Mt. Colden and Algonquin.
At 8 to 10 miles round trip (5 to 6 hours) and an elevation gain of 1335’, this snowshoe is considered moderate. There is a parking fee at ADK Loj. Bring micro spikes /snowshoes, lunch and something to drink.
Micro spikes and snowshoes can be rented at ADK Loj. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407. Please call by Jan. 20.
