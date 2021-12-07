Sports Shorts: Dec. 7, 2021

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
—
Claude Lashway 161/246/3215/622; Audrey Peryea 171/211/180/562
HG- Claude Lashway 246, Audrey Peryea 211
OHS- Wayne LaBarge 194/189/208/591; Vern Malark 228/167/183/588; Larry Cragle 170/191/225/586; LJ Vincent 210/158/218.580; Gary Long 168/168/232/568; Bill Dutton 158/183/206/547; Hank Bush 160/170/210/540; Dawn Chapple 181/161/188/530; Tom Lushia 192; Len Wood 186; Homer Bushey 194/182; Jim Brunet 182; Dave Gregory 199/209; Roger Degroches 186; Alex Bechard 209; Bill Groshans 225; Carl Lashway 204.
High school teams compete in air rifle match
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh and Willsboro High School faced off against Beekmantown High School, Massena High School and the Plattsburgh Juniors in an air rifle match this past Saturday.
The three-way match was part of the high school league season.
Willsboro came out on top with a 1078 score, setting a school record, and were lead by Holly Visconti (NCCS) who fired a 281 and Lexi Nolette with a 268 score.
Massena shot a 968 led by AJ Murray's 261 and Dylan Paquin's 248 scores.
Beekmantown shot a 882 and were led by Cole Recore with 231 and Peyton Stone with 219.
The Plattsburgh Jr Rough Riders scored a 812 led by Adrian Mirza with 209 and Owen Poiere with 206.
In total 38 students participated. The teams plan on meeting again on Jan. 29 at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. All three schools will fire virtual matches against other schools from around the state, from their home ranges this week.
