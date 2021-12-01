Sports Shorts: Dec. 1, 2021

Paul Smith's to hold snowshoe race
PAUL SMITHS — The Paul Smith’s College Striders will again host the 27th Annual Jingle Bell 5K Snowshoe Race this coming Saturday, Dec. 4, with the start time at 1 p.m.
The current snow cover is sufficient to warrant snowshoe use. If for some reason this changes in the next couple days, the event will be conducted as a late season trail run.
Race registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Paul Smith’s College VIC Lobby. This year’s event is not a national qualifier, but those who take part in the 5K will enjoy the traditional course used over most of the past two decades of Jingle Bell snowshoe events.
Race Course: This race is the twenty-first season that the Jingle Bell Snowshoe Race will be held at the Paul Smith’s College VIC. The course will start and finish at the VIC building, and head down to Heron Marsh and do the one-mile Silviculture loop before returning to the start via the Heron Marsh trail.
Junior Classes: The Jingle Bell Snowshoe Race will also feature an .8 mile cross country snowshoe race for children 14 and under. They may choose to run the 5K distance if they desire. This enables the younger runners & walkers an opportunity to try snowshoeing at the Jingle Bell. There will be classes and prizes for the junior runners as well.
Age Classes & Prizes: The Jingle Bell Snowshoe Race has six age group classes, so we expect everyone should be eligible for post race prizes. Age group prizes will be awarded to the top three in seven age classes.
For entry forms and further information, call Jim Tucker at (518) 651-6436 or contact via e-mail at: jtucker@paulsmiths.edu.
High School air rifle match scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh, Beekmantown HS will fire an air rifle match against Massena HS and Willsboro HS on Dec. 4.
The event will be hosted at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club and will start at noon. The Plattsburgh R&G Club Junior Rough Riders will also enter a team in the junior air rifle tournament. It is expected that 30 to 40 juniors will compete in this match.
This is the first season that Beekmantown HS is fielding and air rifle team, and they had a very large number of students try out.
Both Willsboro and Massena happy to welcome a new competitor to the area. High school teams from across the state kicked off their winter season this week. All three schools will compete against most other school virtually from their home ranges. Beekmantown competes out of the Plattsburgh R&G, Willsboro out of the Willsboro Fish and Game Club and Massena out of the Massena Gun Club.
Spectators are welcome to attend. First shots are expected to be fired at noon. For information call Peter Visconti at 518-534-1730.
