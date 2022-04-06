Sports Shorts: April 6, 2022

Peru alum named in PrestoSports SUNYAC honors
CORTLAND — Cydney Bond, a Peru graduate, was named the PrestoSports State University of New York Tennis Singles Athlete of the Week.
Bond was also named, along with Sarah Hoeffner of Montgomery, as the PrestoSports SUNYAC Doubles Team of the Week. The duo won a pair of matches at No. 1 doubles, helping Plattsburgh State go 2-0 for their first spring matches.
Bond won her singles matches, 6-2, 6-3 against her opponent from Mount Saint Mary and 7-5, 6-0 against her opponent from Bard College.
TGIF bowling league announces recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has released scores from competition on April 1.
HS- Dennis Seymour 171/243/192/636, Audrey Peryea 143/212/193/558.
HG- Gary Long 247, Audrey Peryea 212.
OHS- Gary Long 173/190/247/610, Joe Phaneuf 214.182.198.594, Alex Bechard 180/207/192/581, LJ Vincent 201/174/189/564, Ed Gebo 161/210/180/551, Wayne LaBarge 189/193/168.550, Jim Russell 182/190/177/549, Claude Lashway 181/160/201/542, Barbara Cotter 205/149/185/539, Dawn Chapple 176/190/167/533, Dave Glenn 183, Bob Carpenter 200, Dave Pellerin 187, Len Wood 204, Homer Bushey 206, Don Myers 182.
Mountain club announces hike
WILMINGTON — On April 10, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up the Crows in Wilmington.
With Little Crow coming in at 2540 feet and Big Crow at 2815 feet, the hike is considered easy with a round-trip mileage of 3.2 miles. Trip leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by April 9 to register.
Applications for Spring Kickoff Classic now accepted
PLATTSBURGH — The 19th Annual Plattsburgh State Soccer Girls’ Spring Kickoff Classic is now accepting applications. Applications are on a first come, first serve basis.
Two dates are set, May 1 and May 8. The May 1 date is set for 2010 & 2011 girls and 2008 & 2009 girls. The deadline is April 25. For May 8, the games will be the 2004-2007 girls tournament. The deadline is May 2.
The games will last 25 minutes with a three-game guarantee, taking place at the Plattsburgh State Field House game turf. The cost is $180.
For more information, contact Frantzy Noze, 860-639-4749.
Plattsburgh local makes All-Irish team
Shannon Ryan, of Plattsburgh, was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Eurobasket.com All-Irish Super League. Ryan plays for Brunell, out of Cork, Ireland, and was also named to the All-Irish Super League First Team.
