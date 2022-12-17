Plattsburgh Knights of Columbus to hold free throw contest
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights of Columbus Council 13127 announced that they are planning to hold a youth basketball free throw contest for boys and girls, from ages 10 to 14 years old. The contest will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. at the YMCA Oval gym, located on South Catherine street, in Plattsburgh.
Participants are required to furnish proof of age, as well as provide a written parental consent. Entry forms will be provided at registration the morning of the contest. For further information contact Ray Carnahan, at 518-565-8756, or Jim Durham, 518-335-8246.
Plattsburgh Recreation department to offer winter challenge
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s Parks and Recreation department will be offering a special winter challenge this year, starting Wednesday, Dec. 21. Participants can sign up and start tracking their winter mileage for a chance to win prizes.
Activities that can accrue winter mileage include, but are not limited to, walking, hiking, biking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. Participants will track how many miles were covered during each or any of activities, then enter them on a mile tracker form.
Those that cover 100 miles will receive a window decal and those that go for 200 miles will receive a special patch in order to proudly display the accomplishment.
Mileage forms must be submitted by Friday, March 31. For more information or to register, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
