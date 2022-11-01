Champlain Waves represented by 13 swimmers at ‘Swimtober’
POTSDAM — The Lake Champlain Waves swim team were represented by the following 13 swimmers at the 2022 Swimtober meet hosted by Northern TRIBS Swimming Club on Oct. 23, at SUNY Potsdam: Nabil Aksamawati-Arja, Salah Aksamawati-Arja, Abby Brown, Ada Burgess, Allie Christodoulou, Mia Coupal, Rex Gottschall, ShawnPaul Hansen, Aiden Johnson, Micalli Johnson, Julia Lynch, Maddie Mero, and Alix Perras, Swimmers were coached by Jon Parks, Carol Pearl, and Andy Johnson.
The swim meet included a unique costume parade at the midpoint and featured a 5 x 200 Costume Relay, with each swimmer adding a costume item at each point until the last swimmer was dressed in all four costume items. The girls relay team included Julia Lynch, Maddi Mero, Ada Burgess, and Allie Christodoulou. The boys relay team included Alix Perras, Nabil Aksamawati-Arja, ShawnPaul Hansen and Aiden Johnson.
All swimmers posted personal best times in many events. Swimmers who earned points for the team in individual events were ShawnPaul Hansen (100 points), Maddi Mero (97 points), Nabil Aksamawati-Arja (57 points), Alix Perras (51 points), and Julia Lynch (48 points).
For more information or to register for the upcoming main season of swimming, visit Lake Champlain Waves Swim Team, Inc. Home (teamunify.com), Practices will be held at the Ausable Valley Central School and the Stafford Middle School.
Rod and Gun club to offer pistol safety course
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be a host site for part of the new 18-hour Pistol Safety Class that is required for new pistol permit holders in NYS.
The classes are specifically designed to meet and exceed the NYS curriculum for the Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Instructors will cover 16 hours of theory and two hours of practical range qualification.
Go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com for information about the club, dates for range qualification and other various classes. All equipment and materials will be provided. For more information and to register, call 518-593-9074. The club also offers advanced pistol instruction and classes; to register for those call 518-569-0908.
Barfly Open golf tournament sets fundraising record
LAKE PLACID — Great news for the North Country’s beloved four-legged friends, as the recent BarFly Open Golf Tournament, benefiting the Tri-Lakes Humane Society, shattered its previous best fundraising mark. The two-person scramble was held on Sept. 13, at the Lake Placid Club Resort’s Links Course and raised a whopping $8,300. This eclipsed the previous best by $2,000.
Over 100 players competed in the annual event that raises needed funds for the Tri-Lakes Humane Society. Over $40,000 has been raised for the TLHS over the past eight years.
“We are so proud of doing this as we are dog lovers as are so many of the players,” said Marie Morgan, Operations Manager of JFM Sports, which conducts the yearly fundraiser. “We’re so thankful to players, sponsors, organizers and so many of my family and friends who volunteered their time to assist us with making the event so successful. We also have to compliment the Lake Placid Club Resort for collaborating with us to make this such a financial success. They were very professional and helpful.”
The twosome of Nick Politi and Pete Fazio won September’s event shooting five under par 66.
