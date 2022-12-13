1980-81, 2000-01 PSU men’s hockey teams, Bob Emery to enter Athletics HOF
PLATTSBURGH — The 1980-81 and 2000-01 men’s ice hockey teams will be honored in the Plattsburgh State Athletic Hall of Fame as teams of distinction and will be joined in the Hall of Fame by legendary former head men’s ice hockey coach Bob Emery, as announced on Monday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation and the Office of Alumni Relations. The two teams and Coach Emery will be honored on Saturday, Jan. 21, during the Cardinals’ 7 p.m. game against SUNY Cortland.
The 1980-81 and 2000-01 teams were initially slated to be honored during the 2020-21 season as a part of their 40th and 20th anniversaries, respectively, but the event was pushed to 2022-23 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 1980-81 edition of Cardinal men’s ice hockey was one that solidified what would become a long tradition of sustained success at the national level, as Plattsburgh State went 27-4-2 overall (11-2-1 NYCHA) and finished as the national runner-up at the NCAA Division II Tournament. Notably during that season, the Cardinals came from behind to defeat rival Oswego State in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) West Tournament championship game, scoring four times in the third period to pull out a 7-6 victory on the road. Plattsburgh State also enjoyed a 14-game unbeaten streak from Jan. 24-March 12.
Plattsburgh State’s 2000-01 team won the program’s second NCAA Division III championship and its 15th SUNYAC title, going 29-5-0 overall (13-1-0 SUNYAC). The Cardinals handed the Rochester Institute of Technology its first loss of the season in the national championship game, as goaltender Niklas Sundberg made 35 saves and Brendon Hodge and Rob Retter each scored twice in a 6-2 Plattsburgh State triumph. The Cardinals also enjoyed a 13-game winning streak toward the end of the regular season that spanned from Jan. 16-March 2.
Emery’s storied head coaching career spanned from 1989-90 to 2018-19, and during his time behind the Cardinal bench, he accumulated an overall record of 624-215-65. He led the Cardinals to two NCAA Division III national championships in 1992 and 2001, and under his guidance, Plattsburgh State won 16 SUNYAC titles. The Cardinals made 18 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances under Emery’s direction, including 10 trips to the national semifinals. He is the sixth all-time winningest coach in men’s ice hockey across both divisions of the sport within the NCAA, as he wrapped up his career with a .726 winning percentage.
Emery also ranks 12th in NCAA men’s ice hockey history in career victories with 624. In all 30 years of Emery’s tenure as head coach, the Cardinals never had a losing season.
Cardinals’ Rifle team outshoots Canisius
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Rifle Team outshot Canisius College in Smallbore by a score of 2061 to 1918. They also won in Air Rifle by a score of 1849 to 1779.
The Cardinals were led in both disciplines by Senior Heather Keane who fired a 479 in smallbore and a 528 in air rifle. Senior and team Captain David Erhensbeck followed up with a 473 in smallbore and a 525 in air rifle.
The PSU Marksman finished up the semester with a 3-2 smallbore record in the MAC Rifle Conference. They return to action in February where they will continue to compete in the National Rifle League and will prepare for their MAC Conference Championship.
Under the direction of Coach Peter Visconti, the team has qualified for six consecutive Championship Invitations, in both Smallbore and Air rifle. The team practices at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Fridays TGIF Bowling League recap
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results from Friday’s TGIF Bowling League action:
HS Gary Long 197.203/246 Audrey Peryea 169/170/196/535
HG Joe Phaneuf 256 Audrey Peryea 196
OHS Dennis Seymour 192/2212/223/637 Ed Gebo 203/173/23/619
Joe Phaneuf 167/256/191/614 Larry Cragle 193/217/198/608
Dave Gregory 180/174/202/556 Barbara Cotter 178/169/167/514
Ron Dumont 1180 Alex Bechard 184 Dawn Chapple 181
Tom Weightman 194 Wayne LaBarge 203 Claude Lashway 199
Jim Brunet 180/217 Len Wood 181 Bill Dutton 189
Homer Bushey 220 Dave Glenn 201
