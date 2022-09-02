County Youth Bureau hosting Fun Runs
The Clinton County Youth Bureau will host a Fall Fun Run Series. The runs will take place September 12, 19, and October 3 on the Terry Gordon Bike Path. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
behind the YMCA on the Oval.
The runs are for all youth of Clinton County. Distances are set for 1/4 and 1/2 of a mile, and 1 mile exactly.
All events are free and there will be warm-up, stretching and running tips for the participants.
For further information on these events, please call Nick at the Clinton County Youth Bureau at 518-565-4774 or nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com.
