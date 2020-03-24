City
One day, with any luck, we will find a mayor and council that understands that the City of Plattsburgh is a lot more and needs a lot more attention than downtown. Crumbling roads, outdated park equipment are just some of the issues.
Park
So fortunate to have a dog park in Town of Plattsburgh. Waste bags, trash can on site, large/small dog friendly. One wonders why the small dog park is littered with very large piles of poo. Please pick up after your dogs so mine won’t have to run around in it.
Recalls
There have been numerous vehicle recalls, both televised and published. When vehicle owners see this and call their dealerships, the reply is “we haven’t received official notice for a recall and when we do receive them we will contact you." Or another common reply is that “we don’t have the (particular) part(s) to replace; when we do we’ll contact you." How many accidents and possible deaths occur while consumers await the fixes for their recalls? This is unacceptable.
Hoarders
To the toilet paper hoarders: This isn't the zombie apocalypse or the end if the world. Stop hoarding all the toilet paper. Other people need it too. To the stores: Limit the amount of toilet paper per person. It's pretty sad when these hoarders are selling rolls for $15, $20 a roll. Really sad .. something needs to be done now.
Children
At this time in the North Country, with the first confirmed COVID-19 patient and businesses and schools closed, parents need daycare first and foremost. But there are some individuals who are taking advantage of this child care need by charging exorbitant fees. I am appalled by this practice during these trying times. Have a little heart and decency.
Laws
I will never vote for another Democrat. When is enough, enough? How can they just come up with all theses laws and new bills that protect the criminals and not its citizens who abide by the laws? Let’s stand up for our safety for our families and our policemen.
Explanation
If you explained to your kids why you support a man who cheated on all three wives, paid off a porn star, endorsed a child molester, bragged about grabbing women and defrauded a children's charity, you can explain why Mayor Pete loves his husband.
Informed
John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff for two years and retired four-star Marine general, quote: "So if you only watch Fox News, because it's reinforcing what you believe, you are not an informed citizen."
Defense
For all who defend Trump, what would you think and say if Obama had acted like Trump. Suggest you read Leviticus 19:1-2, 17-18.
Elite
You have to laugh at those who rail about the Hollywood elite when they are the same people who put a Hollywood elite in the White House. Are these people that clueless?
SHARE YOUR VIEWS
Email Speakout contributions to: speakout@pressrepublican.com
There is a 100-word limit, and please check your spelling, grammar and punctuation before you send it.
Exclamation points and all-capital words are considered “shouting” and will be changed. Please state your opinion with civility if you want it to run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.