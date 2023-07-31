MORRISONVILLE — Friends and families of the breast cancer community came together to enjoy a day of fun playing a game they love and raising money for a meaningful cause.
The first annual breast cancer all-women softball tournament held recently at the American Legion Post 1619 drew teams and fans from across the region all looking to help those dealing with a horrible disease.
The event featured a craft vendor fair, food provided by Nonnalisa’s Kitchen, raffles, face painting for kids, and a dunk tank as well as the softball tournament.
“This is an all-women’s breast cancer softball tournament,” Jill Hartmann, head organizer, said.
“All proceeds raised today will go toward the CVPH Foundation, Specifically the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center.”
RAISING AWARENESS
Ten teams competed in a women-only tournament.
The craft vendor fair included local businesses selling handmade goods such as jewelry, epoxy art, wood and metal work, baked goods, as well as, clothing, blankets, candles, soap and retro video games.
“This event is to help our boobies,” Lorie Rivers, attendee, said.
“It is also to raise awareness for breast cancer and the women afflicted. This is the first year, but we are hoping for more.”
The raffles included items such as TVs, kitchen appliances, food, summer related items and gift certificates to various local businesses.
A dunk tank was available and tournament competitors and spectators volunteered to be dunked.
FOR THOSE IN NEED
Organizers were hopeful that they could raise enough funds to provide help for those in need.
“The goal for this event is to raise $3,000,” Hartmann said.
“The money will go toward the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center, as well as to the families of those who might be suffering.”
Members of the Jesters Court Riders Club stopped by the event to enjoy food, watch the tournament and dunk tank.
Also on site was the Pink Heals Northern NY Chapter pink fire truck. Tournament competitors and attendees were able to take photos with the truck and sign it.
The Pink Heals fire truck is available for such events to spread awareness and positivity as well as raise money for the breast cancer community.
“This event is really about raising awareness,” Tina Larrabee, attendee, said.
“The more awareness there is, the more opportunity there can be for women to receive the support they need through their fight.”
